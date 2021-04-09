Portarlington boys school launches big fundraiser for a fabulous project

Scoil Phádraig Boys National School in Portarlington has launched an appeal to raise €30,000 for a fabulous new garden project.

The school says the central piece of the garden is the Trinity Loop, which Barcelona based artist, Anaisa Franco, has been commissioned to create as part of the Percent For Art Project.

The school explains what is involved.

"We are delighted to be working with Anaisa and hope to have her stunning interactive piece installed later in the year.

Flowing from the Trinity Loop will be four separate areas: The Sensory Garden, The Outdoor Classroom, The Vegetable Garden and The Wild Willow Woodland.

"These areas have been designed by one of our teachers, Ms Rafferty, and one of our parents, Sandra O’ Neill. This is a very exciting project and will hopefully provide many years of fun and learning for the boys. Never before has there been more of a need for the boys to have access to quality outdoor education and adventure.

"Over the coming weeks and months, we will be actively on the lookout for any sponsors or donors who would like to be associated with this amazing project. If you are in a position to do so, or know of someone who would, please do not hesitate to contact us here in the school.

"If you are a parent, grandparent, past pupil, or a member of the wider Portarlington community, and you would like to contribute to our exciting new project, we would be delighted if you could donate through our Go Fund Me page. All donations, large or small, are gratefully accepted," they say.

The school says the continued support of our wider school community on initiatives such as this is greatly appreciated.

"It is what makes these initiatives possible and gives our boys the best possible setting for their learning and wellbeing," says the appeal on Gofundme.

For more information please visit Scoil Phádraig Garden Project