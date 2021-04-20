Portarlington councillor welcomes €1 million 'catalyst' for Laois Offaly town's regeneration

Local hard work and campaigning combined Laois County Council stepping up to the plate has resulted more than €1 million in funding for the regeneration of Portarlington, according to a local councillor.

Sinn Féin's Cllr Aidan Mullins welcomed the announcement of funding for teh upgrade of a landmark building and its surrounds.

"After years of pushing for the upgrade of Portarlington I'm glad to report that €1.2 million has been approved for the upgrade of the Market House in The Square.

"This is the catalyst for the Regeneration of the entire town and the Downey Report will be made public very soon.

"Portarlington Tidy Towns Committee put in a lot of hard work on pressuring the Council for the upgrade of the town for the past number of years.

"Credit also to Director of Services in Laois County Council, Gerry Murphy, and his staff who stepped up to the plate on this funding application.

"With the ongoing footpath replacement project along Main Street and the undergrounding of the overhead lines, the streetscape will see a massive improvement," he said.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys confirmed that the Laois Offaly border town project was among 24 regeneration projects across the country to get a share of the €75million for regeneration.

Her Department said the funding, which is being provided under the €1 billion Rural Regeneration and Development Fund will support the key objectives of Our Rural Future - the Government’s ambitious new policy for Rural Ireland. A total of €1,094,880 is going to the Portarlington project.

The Portarlington project, which will cost €1,216,533, involves the refurbishment and immediate reuse of the Market House located in the centre of the town.

"The Market House will be reimagined as the central focus of the town with a range of public and community uses including community meeting space and an event and exhibition space.

"The project will regenerate a key focal point within the town, acting as a launching point for further regeneration and redevelopment in the town centre," said a description published by the department.

A new plan for the town centre is imminent.