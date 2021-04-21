Laois council praised for pushing Portarlington forward

Laois County Council staff have been praised for the work being carried out in Portarlington and for the successful application for funding to overhaul the Market House and Square.

Speaking at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting Cllr Aidan Mullins said there is evidence of the impact of improvement works on footpaths.

“I think everyone can see how good it is going to be...Some of the new footpath is laid with limestone. It is going to be a fantastic job. The whole streetscape is going to change with the undergrounding of the overhead lines and the new street lamps,” he said.

He also welcomed the work done to secure more than €1 million for the works on Market Square.

“I want to congratulate the staff on the successful application for the funding for the upgrade of the Market house. A lot of work went into that. It is going to be a massive improvement to the central focal point of the town,” he said.

Director of Services Gerry Murphy said he would pass the message of thanks on to staff in the planning, heritage and tourism sections.