Extensive road works in Portarlington for most of June confirmed by Laois council

The impact of extensive road resurfacing in Portarlington during June should be minimised by the decision to complete the work in the evenings and at night.

Laois County Council's Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh informed councillors that road resurfacing works will take place at night between 7 pm and 6 am from Monday, May 31 and will last for about three weeks.

The work commences at the Barrow Bridge on French Church Street and continues through the Market Square, along the Link Road to the junction at Bank of Ireland and up to the Kilnacourt Roundabout.

Footpaths will remain accessible, councillors on the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District were informed at their monthy meeting in Portlaoise.

Work on the new footpaths along Upper and Lower Main Street will continue over the next three months.