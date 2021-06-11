Niall McElwaine road on Laois Council's agenda for Portarlington

Tribute to the late Niall McElwaine of Portarlington

The late Niall McElwaine contributed hugely to the Laois Offaly town over many decades

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

The green light could soon be given the naming of a road in Portarlington in honour of a man who made a huge contribution to the Laois Offaly over many decades.

Cllr Aidan Mullins raised the issue of naming the road at the Leisure Centre as the Niall McElwaine Road at the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

Director of Services Gerry Murphy said Laois County Council’s Placenames committee would be meeting in June to discuss the issue.

Cllr Aisling Moran said she is a member of the committee and would raise the matter at the meeting.

The late Mr McElwaine worked on many projects in Portarlington over several decades. He was a founding member of the Leisure Centre Committee.

Read also: NO ENGAGEMENT ON HOMER SIMPSON'S POLE

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie