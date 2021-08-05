Hundreds of euro available for Portarlington homes and houses facelifts

Householders and business in the hear of Portarlington are being urged to apply for help to give their homes and premises a facelift.

Laois County Council has extended the deadline for applications under the he Portarlington Facade Enhancement Scheme

The Council says it is seeking to improve the streetscape and public realm of Portarlington Town as part of the Portarlington Regeneration Strategy 2030.

The Business Support Unit are now accepting applications for the Portarlington Façade Enhancement Scheme in the following areas – Main Street, Market Square and French Church Street.

Funding to cover 75% of the costs up to a maximum of €750 will be provided.

The scheme is available to both commercial and residential premises and interested businesses/ residents can apply by downloading the application form from Laois County Councils website or by contacting Linda Meredith at 086 7839729 or email: lmeredith@laoiscoco.ie.

For more details go to https://laois.ie/.../portarlington-facade-enhancement.../

The new deadline for applications is Monday, August 30.