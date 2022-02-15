Search

15 Feb 2022

Laois Offaly community target €50 k 'treasure in the heart of the Midlands'

Laois Offaly gardaí break up drinks party at local amenity

Derryounce Lake on a sunny evening this week

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

15 Feb 2022 8:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The people of Portarlington and surrounding areas are being urged to get behind a new fundraiser aimed at give a very popular amenity an overhau.

The Portarlington Community Development Association (PCDA) are hoping to raise €50,000 for the general maintenance of the Derryounce Lakes, Trails and Parklands 2022.

"Every donation will help fund the daily upkeep of this natural treasure in the heart of the Midlands, Ireland," says the appeal launched on GoFundMe by Chairman Aidan Mullally.

A statement continued: "The PCDA are seeking the support of our local and wider communities to contribute towards this fundraiser to allow us to continue to offer a natural, clean, sustainable, and beautiful resource to all who visit the area," the said.

The funds here will be used for the following:

  • Secondary trail re-surfacing,
  • Storage container
  • Quarry dust for existing trails
  • Wildlife feeders
  • Bird boxes
  • Duck tubes
  • Waste disposal and removal
  • Regeneration of specialist grasses and plants
  • Signage at entrance incl. speed Limit Signs
  • Tools
  • Art.

The PCDA say Portarlington and surrounding communities are very proud of the Derryounce Lakes and Trails project, which is entirely organised and managed by local volunteers who give their time freely to enhance the area and the experience for all who visit.  All donations are greatly appreciated.   

Link for donations GoFundMe here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media