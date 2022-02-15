Laois Offaly community target €50 k 'treasure in the heart of the Midlands'

The people of Portarlington and surrounding areas are being urged to get behind a new fundraiser aimed at give a very popular amenity an overhau.

The Portarlington Community Development Association (PCDA) are hoping to raise €50,000 for the general maintenance of the Derryounce Lakes, Trails and Parklands 2022.

"Every donation will help fund the daily upkeep of this natural treasure in the heart of the Midlands, Ireland," says the appeal launched on GoFundMe by Chairman Aidan Mullally.

A statement continued: "The PCDA are seeking the support of our local and wider communities to contribute towards this fundraiser to allow us to continue to offer a natural, clean, sustainable, and beautiful resource to all who visit the area," the said.

The funds here will be used for the following:

Secondary trail re-surfacing,

Storage container

Quarry dust for existing trails

Wildlife feeders

Bird boxes

Duck tubes

Waste disposal and removal

Regeneration of specialist grasses and plants

Signage at entrance incl. speed Limit Signs

Tools

Art.

The PCDA say Portarlington and surrounding communities are very proud of the Derryounce Lakes and Trails project, which is entirely organised and managed by local volunteers who give their time freely to enhance the area and the experience for all who visit. All donations are greatly appreciated.

Link for donations GoFundMe here.