20 May 2022

Owner of 'Gaza Strip' in Laois sought

Portarlington's factory site clean up finally underway

Cllr Aidan Mullins on the Avon site

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

20 May 2022 7:53 PM

Email:

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie

Tall trees formerly cut by NAMA are on Portarlington’s ‘Gaza Strip’ are posing a threat to houses in an estate but their ownership remains a mystery. 

The 50 or 60 foot trees are on a narrow  strip of land at the old Avon site in the town, Cllr Aidan Mullins explained. 

He put down a motion asking: “That Laois County Council arrange to cut a number of high trees at the rear of Station Court Estate in Portarlington which are posing a serious risk to adjacent houses if they fall.”

In his response, Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said: “The trees at the rear of the houses in Station Court are located on private property.  This is a matter between the house owners and the property owner to the rear of the houses.”

Cllr Mullins said:“It seems to be a sort of a strip three or four metres wide between the boundary of the houses and the fence on the site. It’s a sort of a Gaza Strip, a no man’s land and I am unable to determine ownership.” 

He asked council officials to investigate the ownership. “These trees are on this little three metre wide strip or less and we just can’t seem to find out who is the registered owner,” he said. 

Cllr Mullins appealed to the council to help discover who owned the land in order that the trees be cut.  The issue was raised at a recent meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

