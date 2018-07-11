HSE plan to upgrade part of a Laois hospital

The Health Service Executive (HSE) plans to invest in an extension and upgrade to part of a Portlaoise hospital.

A planning notice was published recently for the intention to build a new two storey extension within the north side of St Fintan’s Hospital at the Dublin Road, Portlaoise.

The ground and first floor of the North side of St Fintan’s building currently accommodate both TUSLA services and HSE Services.

HSE services in this building include include Psychology, SLT Audiology service and Environmental Health Departments.

A spokesperson for the HSE told the Leinster Express that the works will upgrade the facility.

“The current accommodation requires an upgrade and will be refurbished as part of the proposed works.

“The upgrade will include repairs to the roof and replacement of windows.

“A new build element is also required to enhance the facility for these services.

“The existing entrance and waiting area to TUSLA and HSE services will also be upgraded,” the spokesperson said.

The cost of the planned upgrade is not yet known.