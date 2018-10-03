Masterplan to develop green spaces in largest Laois estate underway

Plans are underway to develop green public space Portlaoise's largest estate.

Kilminchy Management Company will hold a meeting to gather ideas from residents in Kilminchy as one of the first steps in developing the estate's green spaces.

The meeting aims to develop a shared master plan for the estate’s 13 acres of public spaces, outside of properties and gardens.

The planning and design stage has received some €9,000 funding so far.

When the plan is designed, more LEADER funding will be sought to carry out the work.

Kilminchy residents are invited to attend two community engagement meetings to discuss their ideas for the estate.

After these views have been taken on board, the plan will then be brought to the design stage.

Mark Clancy of Laois Partnership said this is not an ‘ad hoc’ plan - it will be detailed and thorough.

A drone survey has been carried out to determine the space which encompasses lakes and green areas.

Mr Clancy said the aim is to get the whole community behind involved in the project. Mr Brian Gaynor has been appointed as the Landscape Architect.

The first meeting will take place on October 22 at 7.30pm in the Killeshin Hotel. It is free, to register email greenpineconsultants@gmail.com.