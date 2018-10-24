Almost €10,000 boost for LGBT+ youth support in Laois
Young people in Laois are set to benefit from almost €10,000 in funding from two separate grants awarded to Youth Work Ireland Laois in recent weeks.
Both grants will go towards projects related to education, training and support in the area of LGBT+ support (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, queer, intersex).
Youth Work Ireland Laois has been awarded a grant of €4,634 from the Department of Children and Youth Affairs under its Capacity Building Initiative.
Clive Davis is the Regional Director at Laois Work Ireland Laois.
“This money will cover the cost of putting on two days of events, one in Laois and one in Offaly for teachers, volunteers, youth workers or anyone who wants information on working with LGBT+ young people.
“It will be a free event and the reason behind the grant is capacity building because we find young people feel they are not supported but in schools and places like that we see a lack of knowledge on LGBT+ so this will help to bridge that gap,” he said.
Youth Work Ireland Laois has an LGBT+ support group called Luck Out and another €5,000 grant through Laois Offaly ETB will allow the club to growing club to run for a second day each week.
“In this group, young people can question their sexuality in a safe and secure place, we can now add another four hours of this to discuss topics like sexual health and identity. We also hope to establish a parent support group where parents can support each other with questions and answers about LGBT+,” he added.
Dr Katherine Zappone, TD and Minister for Children and Youth Affairs is delighted this money will go towards helping service providers who support young people.
"I am delighted that such a range excellent organisations applied for funding under this initiative. This will have a long and wide-ranging impact on the quality of services offered to our young LGBTI+ people, all over the country,” she said.
See the full list of grants awarded by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs under the Capacity Building Initiative below:
LGBT Ireland Smithfield, Dublin 7€5000
Ballymun Child and Family Resource Centre
Ballymun, Dublin 9 €1400
Donegal Youth Service – BreakOut Donegal
Letterkenny, Co. Donegal €4800
Focus Ireland: Youth services
Tallaght, Dublin 24 €2100
Irish Red Cross Youth LGBT+ Allies Project
Merrion Sq, Dublin 2 €2005
Mid West Traveller Primary Healthcare Network
Roscrea, Co. Tipperary €1750
Northside Family Resource Centre
Ballynanty, Limerick City €3770
National Youth Council of Ireland
Dublin 2 + Regional Training sessions €5960
Southill Hub ( Southill Area Centre)
Southill, Limerick €3440
Youth Work Ireland Dublin 1 €6000
Youth New Ross Wexford €3000
Candle Community Trust Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 €4502
Youth Work Ireland Laois €4624
Outcomers LGBT Support Service Dundalk, Co Louth €3357
Involve Youth Project Meath (collaborating with Youth Work Ireland Meath)Navan, Meath€2550
Fishbowl Youth – as part of umbrella group Ard Aoibhinn Community Initiatives CLG
Scariff, County Clare €3310
FDYS – Inclusive Wexford Francis Street Wexford €4500
The Sexual Health Centre Cork €4850
Our Lady of Lourdes Local Education Committee
Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick €3500
FAI Dublin 15 & Regional €4800
Greystones Family Resource Centre Co.Wicklow €2500
GAISCE Dublin 8 €5400
Irish Girl Guides Dublin & Regional €3410
Limerick Youth Service Limerick €3140
Carlow Regional Youth Service , The Vault Youth Project- My Unique Individuality (MUI) LGBTI Group Carlow Town, Co. Carlow €1758
Foroige National Dublin 12 €7489
Youth Work Ireland Cork - UpCork LGBT+ Youth Group Gurranabraher Road, Cork T23 R721 €3600
Youth Work Ireland Tipperary Thurles,Co.Tipperary €3000
Youth Work Ireland Cavan Monaghan Castleblayney, Monaghan €4800
GOSHH Limerick €6000
Smashing Times Equality Ambassadors Peer Leadership Training Programme Coleraine Street, Dublin 7 €5800
BeLonG To Dublin 2 & regional €5808
Waterford & South Tipperary Community Youth Service / ChillOUT Youth Project Manor Street, Waterford€3716
Youth Theatre Ireland Dublin 1 €4950
Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI)
Dublin 7 €6000
LINC Cork €3760
Blue Box Creative Arts Therapy Centre Limeric €3000
Amach! LGBT Galway Merchants’ Road, Galway €4800
Clare Youth Service Clare €2240
