Almost €10,000 boost for LGBT+ youth support in Laois

Young people in Laois are set to benefit from almost €10,000 in funding from two separate grants awarded to Youth Work Ireland Laois in recent weeks.

Both grants will go towards projects related to education, training and support in the area of LGBT+ support (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, queer, intersex).

Youth Work Ireland Laois has been awarded a grant of €4,634 from the Department of Children and Youth Affairs under its Capacity Building Initiative.

Clive Davis is the Regional Director at Laois Work Ireland Laois.

“This money will cover the cost of putting on two days of events, one in Laois and one in Offaly for teachers, volunteers, youth workers or anyone who wants information on working with LGBT+ young people.

“It will be a free event and the reason behind the grant is capacity building because we find young people feel they are not supported but in schools and places like that we see a lack of knowledge on LGBT+ so this will help to bridge that gap,” he said.

Youth Work Ireland Laois has an LGBT+ support group called Luck Out and another €5,000 grant through Laois Offaly ETB will allow the club to growing club to run for a second day each week.

“In this group, young people can question their sexuality in a safe and secure place, we can now add another four hours of this to discuss topics like sexual health and identity. We also hope to establish a parent support group where parents can support each other with questions and answers about LGBT+,” he added.

Dr Katherine Zappone, TD and Minister for Children and Youth Affairs is delighted this money will go towards helping service providers who support young people.

"I am delighted that such a range excellent organisations applied for funding under this initiative. This will have a long and wide-ranging impact on the quality of services offered to our young LGBTI+ people, all over the country,” she said.

