Lotto bonanza continues in Portlaoise as jackpot won again in
Portlaoise Parish lotto won again.
The recent bonanza of wins for Portlaoise Parish community lotto players has continued for the third week running.
The latest €10,000 jackpot also brings the amount of jackpot wins to €53,000 since the December 2018.
Congrats to Lily Whelan the winner and promoter of the €10,000 jackpot win when numbers were drawn on January 17. Her lucky numbers were 04,14,19,21 .
There was one lucky winner when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, January 10. Susan Fenlon won the €10,000 jackpot and the promoter was Tom Fenlon.
Three locals shared out a €13,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on January 3.
The winning tickets were sold to Danny O'Loughlin, Maria, Owen & Cian, and D. O'Loughlin who won €4,670 each.
Santa came early to two winners who shared the €20,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, December 13.
Margaret Langford and Evelyn O'Rourke won €10,000 each.
Next week’s jackpot is €10,000.
