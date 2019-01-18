Lotto bonanza continues in Portlaoise as jackpot won again in

The recent bonanza of wins for Portlaoise Parish community lotto players has continued for the third week running.

The latest €10,000 jackpot also brings the amount of jackpot wins to €53,000 since the December 2018.

Congrats to Lily Whelan the winner and promoter of the €10,000 jackpot win when numbers were drawn on January 17. Her lucky numbers were 04,14,19,21 .

There was one lucky winner when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, January 10. Susan Fenlon won the €10,000 jackpot and the promoter was Tom Fenlon.

Three locals shared out a €13,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on January 3.

The winning tickets were sold to Danny O'Loughlin, Maria, Owen & Cian, and D. O'Loughlin who won €4,670 each.

Santa came early to two winners who shared the €20,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, December 13.

Margaret Langford and Evelyn O'Rourke won €10,000 each.

Next week’s jackpot is €10,000.