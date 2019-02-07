Portlaoise Farmers Market gets a facelift

Building on the recent success of the new Portlaoise branding and gift card, the Portlaoise Town Team has unveiled the new branded gazebos proudly displayed by the Portlaoise farmer’s market traders.

Laois County Council's Business Support Unit worked closely with traders Mary Lowry and Peter McHugh over the past few months with the aim of creating a farmers market that had more visual impact.

Making use of the new Portlaoise “We’ll Meet You There” brand, the Business Support Unit worked with local designers Penhouse to design a complimentary Farmers Market Logo.

Present at the launch was Director of Services Kieran Kehoe.

“Laois County Council welcomes the addition of the Farmer Market branding which builds on our overall vision of Portlaoise as a place to meet, live and do business. A visually stimulating Farmers Market will add to the atmosphere of the town centre, bring footfall into the main street and support our plans to rejuvenate the town centre,” he said.

The Portlaoise Farmers Market provides fresh, quality, artisan and craft produce.

It trades every Friday in the Market Square Portlaoise between 8.30am and 3pm.

If you are interested in joining the Portlaoise Farmers Market contact Jake Lawlor in the Business Support Unit on 057 86 64000 or businesssupport@laoiscoco.ie