'Crazy stuff' as jeep reverses out of one-way system at Laois school says councillor

Road markings are needed at a busy primary school campus in Portlaoise where a jeep with a trailer reversed out of a one-way system around children according to Cllr Noel Tuohy.

Cllr Tuohy tabled a notice of motion at the Portlaoise Municipal District meeting asking that the council clearly mark the one-way system at the entrance to the Holy Family School campus coming off the roundabout at Aughnaharna, Portlaoise.

He said he witnessed a person reverse a jeep back out of the one-way traffic system and said it was ‘crazy’ and an accident will happen.

“It’s crazy what’s going on. I go up there a couple of days a week, there are cars coming up against one way down to the school.

“There was a jeep with a trailer reversed back out of it, it was crazy stuff and the lollipop lady was looking at them as well.

“Kids of six or seven years of age are coming out it’s crazy an accident is going to happen.

There are double yellow lines on the way down on the left which is no problem.

“If you drive down you can go right around but some of these people are in a hurry but at least they have no excuses if the markings are there,” he said.

Laois County Council senior engineer said the signage and road markings in the area will be reviewed by the Road Safety Officer and when work has been agreed it will be arranged to be carried out in the coming weeks.

