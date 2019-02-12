Portlaoise Main Street road closure on the cards

Portlaoise Main Street is set to close for a time next week.

Laois County Council has given notice that it will temporarily close Main Street, Portlaoise between February 18 and 20.

Work is scheduled to take place from Monday, February 18 to Wednesday, February 20 from 8pm to 6am (Night Closure) to facilitate gas works.

Access for residents will be accommodated where possible. Diversions will be clearly signposted.

MORE: 'Crazy stuff' as jeep reverses out of one-way system at Laois school says councillor.