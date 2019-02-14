Valentines Day love for Laois Aussie Rules football star

It's Valentine's Day in Australia too and someone really loves Laois footballer Zach Tuohy.

Zach started as a Portlaoise GAA player and is now an Australian football star.

His father Portlaoise Councillor Noel Tuohy shared this Valentine's Day card made for his son by his Aussie club the Geelong Cats.

It shows Zach as cupid complete with wings and a bow, with the message 'sending my love TUOH You'

"Where did it all go wrong? Lol" Cllr Tuohy asks.

The card is one of four that Zach's club the Geelong Cats have created for fans to download. Click here.