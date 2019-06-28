Petition and action group escalate campaign for a Laois museum

A Laois County Museum Action Group has kicked off an online petition and campaign to get a museum in Laois to boost tourism, education and community involvement.

The online petition is asking for the public to support this group's bid for a history museum for the county.

The group gave the following introduction to their online petition.

"The members of Laois Heritage Society have been calling for a county museum to be established for almost 45 years.

"The story of Ireland can be told through the history of Laois from early Bronze Age settlers to the establishment of Fort Protector and the onset of a colonial history which would culminate in a number of land wars, War of Independence and Civil War.

"A county museum would also bring vital tourism, educational opportunities, community involvement and industry to a county that has been forgotten by tourism in general.

"This form will be compiled in petition format, to be presented to Laois County Council on the behalf of Laois people near and wide. We thank you for taking the time to help us in our mission to get a long desired museum."

It is timely that the campaign has just started with the Old Fort Quarter Festival taking place in Portlaoise today and this weekend, celebrating the history and heritage of Portlaoise and the Fort Protector.

The petition asks: Would you like to see a county Museum established in Laois? Would you be willing to take part in a museum campaign committee? Do you have personal or family artefacts that you believe belong in a museum that you would only donate to a museum in County Laois?

The idea of possibly having a museum in the courthouse building once it moves to its new location has been mentioned at council meetings.

