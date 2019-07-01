New Portlaoise map for visitors and tourists to hit the streets

A fun and practical map of Portlaoise for visitors to town is about is about to hit the streets.

The free tearaway street map will be left in places like hotels,delis, restaurants and the train station.

The map shows the locations of ATMs, convenience shops, parking and Eparking spaces, parks and Slí na Sláinte walks.

On the flip side there are fun and interesting facts about the town and famous locals like Robert Sheehan. It also has a list of nearby top tourist spots in Laois for visitors with a few hours to spare, such as Emo Court, the Rock of Dunamaise, Abbeyleix Bog and Heywood gardens.

(read on story below image)

The map is produced by Downtown Portlaoise retailers group, created by Penhouse Design, and funded by Connect 2 Laois, Laois County Council's business support unit.

Alison Browne from Browne's Jewellers is the chairperson of Downtown Portlaoise.

“There was a huge need for it. A lot of restaurants reported people always asking for directions, where to get a newspaper, where the bank is. Even people getting off at the train station did not know where to go. There is a map in the tourist office but it is now out of date, with businesses advertised that are gone, This map has no businesses on it so the idea is that it won't date,” she said.

The initial run is free for businesses to display, but there will be a small fee of €10 for a book of 50 for reprints, while staying free for visitors to take. The maps are due to be available this week.