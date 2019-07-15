Building boom on the cards as almost 300 new houses planned in Laois

Plans are underway as part of three separate, private building projects that could see the construction of almost 300 new houses to Portlaoise.

Three big projects are in different stages of planning in Laois County Council, their approval and progress could see the return of a building boom in the town.

One of these includes the extension of a permission for plans to build 150 new houses in Kilminchy, one of the counties largest estates.

A project to build 72 houses on the Borris Road in Portlaoise has been given the go-ahead by the planning authority.

Developer Liam Conroy has been granted permission to build a mixture of two-storey terraced houses, detached and semi-detached houses on the Borris Road in Portlaoise.

The development includes a connector road for the surrounding area and has 19 conditions attached to the planning.

Another Laois based property company is seeking planning permission to build 48 new homes in Portlaoise including new apartment blocks.

The plan for the Mountrath Road, Portlaoise involves a mixture of two apartment blocks as well as terraced houses, detached and semi-detached homes.

Garryduff Properties Ltd, a developer based in Portlaoise, is seeking permission from Laois County Council to build 48 new residential units at the former Midlands Dairies site on the Mountrath Road, Portlaoise.

This would consist of six two-storey semi-detached four-bedroom houses, three two-storey detached four-bedroom houses, one detached three-bedroom house, two end of terrace three bedroom houses, two mid-terrace three beds and 14 two-storey semi-detached three-bedroom houses.

The plan includes two, two-storey apartment blocks with eight two-bedroom apartments and one three-storey apartment block with 12 two-bedroom apartments.

Garryduff Properties has also been granted an extension on planning permission to build 150 houses in Kilminchy until December 31, 2021.

This is a plan from 2008 by Dunmore Partnership that has been extended and taken over by new developers.

