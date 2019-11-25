Construction countdown for new Portlaoise library

The construction of a new state of the art Portlaoise library is just a signature away.

The library which has a budget of €5 million will be built on the site of the old Shaws shop on Main Street.

It is six years in the planning began but work is finally set to start before Christmas.

Laois County Council confirmed an update at the November 25 monthly meeting.

"In October 2019 the Department of Rural, Community Development formerly approved the Stage 4 (tender) of the Library project. It is expected that contracts for the new library will be signed shortly with the contractors due to go on site in December 2019," the CEO John Mulholland said in his Monthly Management Report.

The council bought the vacant Shaws shop for €450k back in 2013.

The first step this December will be the demolition of the old shop.

The new county library will have community meeting rooms, computer facilities and an art exhibition space. The current library is on the first floor above shops in Lyster Square.

The council has expressed hopes that the library will increase footfall to the main street.