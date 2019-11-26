Council to buy €1.4 million development site in Portlaoise town

Laois County Council is set to borrow €1.4 million to buy a large piece of land in Portlaoise to create more parkland, housing and school playing fields.

Councillors have approved a request to raise a loan of about €1.4 million to buy 26 acres of Tyrrell's Lands, on the N80 Stradbally road.

The land beside The Downs housing estate stretches back to the Summerhill school campus of Portlaoise Educate Together NS, Gaelscoil Phortlaoise and Maryborough NS.

Some 4.8 acres facing the Stradbally road will be developed for social housing that planners say may include small shops, doctor's surgeries, creches and schools.

Another six acres has potential for school fields.

About 15-acres is zoned open space and amenity and will become part of an extended People's Park, providing a “green lung” for Portlaoise say planners.

It will also “create walking and cycling connectivity” as Portlaoise changes to a low carbon town.

The plan was passed with no comment at the November 25 council meeting.

The land was advertised for sale at a price of €1.5 million. It is being sold separately to the 18th century Portrane House on the site, which is still on the market.

