Further restrictions on all Masses in Portlaoise parish during Covid-19

Further restrictions have been announced to Masses in the Portlaoise Parish in Laois.

Last week the parish announced that Sunday Masses would be broadcast online only with the doors closed due to the COVID-19 Virus. However daily masses were still open.

Those restrictions have now been extended to every Mass, as announced on the morning of St Patrick's Day March 17.

"Mass will be celebrated every day only at 10am, behind closed doors and will be transmitted via our parish radio 106.5FM, our parish webcam and Shalom World TV both available on our parish website. Stations of the Cross will be prayed in the Parish Church each Friday at 7.30pm, again behind closed doors and relayed via their webcam and parish radio."

The Parish Church will open at 10.45am each day and close for private prayer and close at 8pm. The Blessed Sacrament will be exposed during the day

"We are sad to have to announce these measures especially today on our patron feast day, but we hope that having these restrictions in place we will ensure safety for everyone. Please know that the priests of the parish are praying for you all at this time and do join us, allbeit virtually for our Masses. St. Patrick. Pray for us," the parish announced.

Last Sunday March 15 the parish website crashed due to the volume of people in the big parish tuning in to the live Mass.

