Laois fundraiser delivers the PPE goods in Covid-19 fight at Portlaoise hospital

A local initiative to help Portlaoise hospital fight Covid-19 delivered vital supplies this week that could help save lives and protect staff.

After raising over €20,000 in recent weeks, 10,000 gowns were handed over this week.

Dr John Connaughton is the Clinical Director at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

“I am delighted to receive this very generous donation of PPE on behalf of the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise (MRHP). It is greatly appreciated as is the continued support of the Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee and the Friends of Portlaoise Hospital. In these challenging times the support shown to all the staff here in the hospital by the local community is a real fillip,” he said.

Mr Michael Knowles is General Manager of MRHP.

“I’d like to thank John (Hanniffy) and his team for sourcing and delivering these PPE gowns. It’s a great achievement and our frontline staff are very grateful,” he said.

John Hanniffy is secretary of the Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee.

“We are delighted to have been able to help our good friends in the MRPH and along with this PPE we send our very best wishes to all of the Frontline staff who are doing such a tremendous job in very trying and worrying circumstances.

“The nurses and doctors and all the other staff in the hospital have been brilliant not just in this crisis but over the past number of years and we are only passing on our goodwill and the wholesome appreciation and gratitude of the entire community and our supporters from throughout the catchment area of the hospital.

“We have had support from all over the region. I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to our appeal, especially the likes of Tony Duncan, a consultant solicitor here in Portlaoise whose very generous donation broke the back of our funding requirement at the outset and led to us being able to achieve our target.

"Likewise with local businessman Paschal O’Brien whose significant contribution was also key to our success. Finally, I’d like to wish my fellow (Portlaoise GAA) clubman Cahir Healy every success this weekend as he endeavours to raise funds for a number of causes, ours included,” said Mr Hanniffy.

Tommy Timmons spoke on behalf of the Friends of Portlaoise Hospital.

“We are delighted to be able to support the nurses and doctors in this way, as we have always done, by raising money to buy equipment such as this. It’s a great initiative and we are delighted to play our part,” he said.

Aidan Colgan played a key part in shipping the product from China.

“When John (Hanniffy) asked me to get involved in this project we at Colgan's (Sport) were delighted to be able to help. If it only saves one life it is worth it. We hope to be able to do more in the coming weeks,” he said.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan also played a key role in the smoothing of the delivery to Ireland.

"I was delighted to be of assistance with this delivery of PPE to the hospital and I commend the Frontline staff for the excellent work they are doing during this time of crisis. Thanks to the hospital committees and Colgan's for this brilliant initiative and for the generous donors who made the endeavour possible," he said.

Pictured at the presentation were: L-R: Stephen McGinn (PHAC), Sam Warren (PHAC), Charlie Flanagan (Minister for Justice), Dr Paul Gallagher (Consultant Paediatrician MRHP), Tony Duncan (Consultant Solicitor and major donor to the PPE appeal), Dr John Connaughton (Clinical Director Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise), Dr Sean Fleming (Consultant Cardiologist MRHP), Tommy Timmons ( Friends of Portlaoise Hospital), Dom Dunne (PHAC), Michael Knowles (General Manager, MRPH), Aidan Colgan (Colgan Sports Distributors), Harry Allen (PHAC), John Hanniffy (PHAC) and Paschal O'Brien (local businessman & major donor). Pic: Alf Harvey