Shop Local, Meet Local - Laois people urged to make their way to pedestrianised Main Street Portlaoise

Laois County Council is urging people to take advantage of the pedestrianisation of Portlaoise's Main Street to shop local and meet local.

Following recent consultations, the council has confirmed that with effect from Thursday, July 2, Lower Main Street Portlaoise (from the junction of Railway Street to Church Avenue) will be closed to vehicular traffic between the hours of 11 am and 5.30pm each day. The temporary closure will be in operation up to and including Sunday 30th August.

The council says that with effect from 8 am on Thursday, July 2, traffic flow on Railway Street will be from Main Street to Tower Hill.

"Portlaoise is open for business and let’s meet there. Support local businesses. Shop local," says the council.

