Portlaoise Parish arrangements during the Covid-19 Level 3 restrictions

Portlaoise Parish says it deeply regrets that public Masses will be suspended during the Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, Mass will be broadcast every day at 10 am via the webcam, parish radio, Shalom World TV and Facebook Live and will be made available on www.portlaoiseparish.ie after completion.

The Parish, which is the biggest in Laois, will open every day at 11 am or after 12noon if there is a funeral for private prayer.

Announcing the changes, the parish said it prays for a quick return to public Masses once again and for the health and wellbeing of the parish, country and world.

September was a busy month for the Parish with the celebration of Holy Communions which had to be suspended due to the lockdown earlier this year.