Councillor's 'delight' at Portlaoise estate work

Laois County Council's planning department is awaiting completion of CCTV for the whole of Broomville Close, Broomville Court, Cllr Thomasina Connell was informed at the Portlaoise Municipal District meeting.

In response to her motion seeking an update on the taking in charge of Broomville Close, she was told that CCTV sruvey would be completed by the end of January 2021 and depending on the results, the taking in charge of the estate would be progressed to the next stage.

"I am delighted with this," she said at the December meeting.