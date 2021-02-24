WATCH: Portlaoise community centre's multilingual Jerusalema dance

The hard working staff in Portlaoise Community and Family Resource Centre have reached out in lots of languages to the families they support who are stuck at home right now.

Sharing their own energetic version of the Jerusalema dance, the staff also show signs with uplifting messages in many different languages.

Portlaoise is one of the most multicultural towns in Ireland with now one in eight locals having been born outside of Ireland.

The Portlaoise CFRC is asking their famiies and kids to send their own videos in a show of unity.

"To all our parents/guardians and children. A little video to keep you going during these testing times. We all miss you so much and we will all be back together soon so hold on for a few more weeks.... there is light at the end of the tunnel!

"Feel free to join in and make your videos...email them into us if you wish!!! Stay safe and know you are truly missed. I am only a phone call away if anyone needs a chat, Debbie and all the team at suaimhneas & Joan Bolger (FRC Manager) Eimear and Kathleen."

Watch their great video below.