Laois charity shop asks for help to save lives during Covid lockdown

Midlands Oxfam charity shops have put out an extra plea for their customers to help save lives in Yemen, with Covid-19 badly affecting their fundraising.

The shops in Portlaoise and Mullingar like others have to stay closed for the extended lockdown, but do not qualify for state covid aid.

"As we all entered 2021, we also entered our third lockdown. Like so many other local businesses, Oxfam Mullingar and Oxfam Portlaoise closed their doors to do their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19, save lives and support our health workers.

"This week, we learnt that lockdown is set to continue. This news deals a further devastating blow to Charity shops across Ireland that play a critical role in raising much needed funds in support of vulnerable communities both here at home and abroad. What you may not know is that charity shops across Ireland do not qualify for the state Covid Restrictions Support Fund," the charity said this week.

Michael McIlwaine is Head of Retail with Oxfam Ireland.

“At this time of continued and unprecedented challenges for all of us, our mission remains the same – to let our supporters know how they can help communities facing extreme poverty and disaster. Life-saving work that is only possible because of their support. And with our shops closed, we need that support now more than ever.

“We believe that sharing the stories and experiences of the communities Oxfam work with is even more important now. Beyond the immediate threat of the virus itself, countless people are struggling to survive the economic fallout from the pandemic. As Micah Olywangu, a taxi driver in Nairobi said, ‘this virus will starve us before it makes us sick.’ That is why we want to let you know about ways that you can continue to support your local Oxfam shop, even while our doors are closed.”

How to help

Oxfam Mullingar and Oxfam Portlaoise still wants the things you don’t

Save your donations and drop them into the shop when they’re back up and running. Any Christmas or birthday gifts lying about that you know you won’t use - keep them for donation too

You can help your local Oxfam continue to raise vital funds:

Donate - make a one-off donation or setup a monthly one if you can.

Set up a Facebook fundraiser in solidarity with your local Oxfam shop – and help continue its crucial fundraising work, perhaps a couch to 5k.

They welcome new volunteers when they reopen.

Email to Oxfam Mullingar or Oxfam Portlaoise to express your interest in volunteering when the shops reopen. Donating a little of your time and expertise will have a bigger impact than you might think.

They ask for plenty of shoppers when they reopen, reminding people that buying secondhand also saves the planet, and your pocket.

Oxfam also has an online Unwrapped alternative gift range to send a little hope along with your greeting.

Their focus is currently on Yemen where many are dying of starvation and cholera.

“Our shops also play a central role in publicising Oxfam’s emergency appeals. Right now, we are raising funds to support the people of Yemen. As we eagerly await our vaccines, nearly two out of every five families in Yemen currently buy food and medicines on credit leaving them trapped in a cycle of informal debt. Two thirds of the population rely on food aid to survive and the country is also grappling with the largest cholera outbreak on record,” Michael McIlwaine said.

Oxfam shops have been a part of local communities as far back as 1956.

Oxfam want to thank the people of Westmeath and Laois for all the ways they’ve supported them over those 65 years - from donating and shopping to volunteering time and talent. They ask people to stand with them now and continue their support until they can welcome them once again in-store.

Donate to Oxfam here.

Below: some of the volunteer staff from Portlaoise.