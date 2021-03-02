Road closure for €2 million resurfacing of busy Portlaoise road

A busy road in Portlaoise will be closed for a week this month, to have it resurfaced.

A 4km stretch of the N80 Stradbally road will be closed from Monday March 22 until Friday March 26, from 7am to 7pm.

The road resurfacing will start at the church, 20metres east of the roundabout with the R445 in Portlaoise town. It extends to the townland of Ballymackan, approximately 1Km east of the M7 overbridge.

The contractor appointed by Laois County Council is Kilsaran Road Surfacing and Contracting Unlimited Company.

The council has confirmed that the scheme comprises inlay pavement designs. It does not include for cycling infrastructure or replacement of footpaths.

The roadworks, funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, are classed as an essential service because they are on a national road and can take place during Level 5 restrictions.

"Repair, maintenance and construction of national roads is critical to maintaining the availability of the national roads network. The council are liaising with the contractor in an effort to schedule the commencement of works as soon as possible to expedite their delivery," a council roads spokesperson told the Leinster Express.

A diversion route will be in place. See map below.