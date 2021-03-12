Call to make Portlaoise court a Laois history museum

The courthouse in Portlaoise should become a Laois history museum, a local councillor says.

The busy courthouse which has been criticised for bringing crime and anti social behaviour onto the Main Street, is planned to be moved to a new purpose built building in Portlaoise.

Cllr Noel Tuohy says the old building is ideal to become a museum and heritage centre for the town and county.

He tabled a motion to the March meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, to ask the council to support efforts to open a centre in Portlaoise.

"I was at a meeting of Laois Heritage where there was talk of a museum. We have so much to be proud of in this county, Emo Court, the Rock of Dunamase, the Fort Protector, aviation history. I do realise it takes time, but the sooner we start the better.

"I think the courthouse could be the hub for a museum. We are proud people in Portlaoise and Laois, it would be well worthwhile," he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley supported the motion.

"I've long called for this, it's the ideal location," she said.

Cllr Thomasina Connell who regularly attends court there as a solicitor, agrees.

"The courthouse is a beautiful building. I see a museum as part of its use, it could hold art exhibitions as a public space too," she said.