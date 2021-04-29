Lotto jackpot won for the second week running in Portlaoise

The winner of the Portlaoise Parish Lotto jackpot will be walking with a spring in her step this week after winning the top prize in the popular weekly draw.

Congratulations to Lynda Campbell winner of this week's €11,000 top prize and also to the seven lucky Match 3 winners, receiving €143 each.

The winning numbers when the draw was made on Thursday, April 29 were 1, 24, 26,30.

The jackpot was also won on April 22 when the €20,000 top prize was claimed by Caitríona Brooke.

The next jackpot is €10,000.