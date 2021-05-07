Portlaoise Parish Lotto jackpot won miraculously for the third week running

The Portlaoise Portlaoise Parish lotto has been won for the third week running bringing to more than €40,000 the amount of money that's going back into the community through the popular draw.

There was one winner of the €10,000 jackpot when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, May 6. Congratulations to ‘Sister Act’ who had the lucky numbers and the promoter Thelma Brown.

The lucky numbers drawn were 04, 11, 17, 26. The 24 Match 3s won €42 each.

An €11,000 jackpot was won on April 29 while the maximum €20,000 top prize was won on April 22.

It's not the first time there has been a flurry of jackpot wins in the draw. Among them was a series of draws in late 2018 and into early 2019 when more than €83,000 was won.

The jackpot on May 13 will be €10,000.