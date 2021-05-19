Reopening of Portlaoise swimming pool delayed by a month

It will be another wait for Laois people to return to Portlaoise swimming pool, closed since last March.

The reopening of the publicly owned Portlaoise Leisure Centre will happen this summer but it is taking longer than planned.

This Wednesday May 19, Laois County Council has confirmed that the facility which completely closed last June with the loss of 30 jobs, will "likely" be open by July.

Meanwhile other gyms and pools including Portarlington Leisure Centre can reopen on June 7.

"It is likely to be July," Director of Services for leisure Donal Brennan said today.

He said that renovations have recommenced at the leisure centre since the lockdown ended. However the contractor has reported a delay in delivery of materials and so work will be delayed.

Mr Brennan was replying to a motion tabled by Cllr Willie Aird at the Portlaoise Municipal District's May meeting. Cllr Aird urged interim repairs.

"I want the grass cut immediately. I see damage done to the all weather pitch fence, it needs to be fixed immediately. If we allow this to continue it will be destroyed. this was a huge investment. the all weather pitch needs to be reopened immediately now that restrictions are eased.

"We are a midland county and we prided ourselves on giving every child the opportunity to learn how to swim. The Department of Education supported that for the last 10 years. I ask that we be given a comprehensive update on when the pool will open," he said.

He was supported by Portlaoise Municipal District colleagues.