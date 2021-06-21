Portlaoise schoolgirl cuts hair raising thousands in memory of dad

A little Laois girl has cut off her hair in memory of her daddy who died with cancer, to raise money for cancer charities.

Brave Lucy Ryan from Portlaoise who goes to The Heath NS is getting an incredible response to her fundraiser for the Cuisle Centre.

"Hi i am Lucy Ryan 9 years old and im cutting my hair off for the little princess trust and raising money for the Irish Cancer Society and the Cuisle Centre. These charities are very close to my heart as my Daddy passed away in 2019 from cancer. I'm doing this in memory of him."

Her dad Alan had died in September 2019, to the great loss of his family including his wife Kate and children Lucy and Tommy.

Lucy had her long hair cut at Kilminchy Hair Design last Friday June 18, just ahead of Father's Day.

The hairdressers praised her bravery.

"Lucy is currently sitting in our chair cutting 12inches off her hair to donate it to the little princess trust. She is such an inspiration. Doing it in memory of her dad. Please donate to help her raise funds for The irish cancer society and the cuisle centre."

Already Lucy's Gofundme account has passed €3,300.

See her fundraiser Lucys Locks here.