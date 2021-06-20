Portlaoise Gardaí appeal after large sum of money lost

Portlaoise Garda Station
Laois Gardaí have issued an appeal to the honest people of Portlaoise who may have found a big sum of money.
The undisclosed amount of money was lost in Laois Shopping Centre on Friday June 18.
Portlaoise Gardaí are asking for it to be handed in to the station.
"This is a long shot but we also know the decent people of Portlaoise won't let us down. A page follower has asked us to appeal regarding a large sum of money lost in and around Laois Shopping Centre this afternoon. If you can help and if you found it please drop it into Portlaoise Garda Station."
