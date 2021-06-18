Parents concerned for child safety on Portlaoise pedestrian crossing

Lynda Kiernan

A survey is underway to count traffic and see how safe a pedestrian crossing is on the Mountrath Road in Portlaoise, after concerns were raised by residents for the safety of their children crossing the busy road.

An uncontrolled, unlit pedestrian crossing has become much busier since a new shop opened across the road from Maryborough Village and Bellingham housing estates.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley who last January tabled a motion to warn of immediate risks, tabled another to request an update at the June meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

Laois County Council in reply said that they started an onsite audit following her request. They will give results at the next municipal district meeting, which will be September.

Cllr Dwane Stanley said she was delighted.

“It is great to see a new shop open, it is a built up area now, lots of residents children in particular from Bellingham cross there but driving up the road you wouldn't know there was a pedestrian crossing. I am delighted to hear the audit is almost done,” she said.

