Key part of Laois Celtic Tiger estate never had proper planning permission

Cllr Aidan Mullins seeks clarity
A station that pumps sewerage out of a Laois Celtic Tiger estate on the Carlow border may have not have planning permission or could have been built in the wrong place.
So Laois County Council's Director of Service Gerry Murphy revealed after updating councillors on the taking in Charge of Crossneen Manor, Graiguecullen.
The written update said the Planning Department has advised that discussions are still ongoing with the Developer in
order to resolve issues such as retention permission for a pumping station and other works like undertaking a CCTV survey.
Cllr Aidan Mullins asked what retention means. MORE BELOW LINK.
"I assume there is a pumping station that has no planning permission or it may have been built in the wrong place," said Mr Murphy.
He said he would seek clarification on the exact situation.
Lights, footpaths, drains, roads and other estate infrastructure cannot be looked after by Laois County Council until it is satisfied there are now snags left after estates were built. These can often take years to resolve as is the case in Crossneen.
