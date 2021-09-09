Communions and Confirmations return at last to Portlaoise

With lockdowns lifted and restrictions eased Msgr John Byrne and the priests of Portlaoise Parish are preparing for a hectic but welcome few weeks with the return of Holy Communion and Confirmation.

First up is the Confirmation on Saturday, September 18 when with Bishop Denis Nulty will come to town to confer the sacrament on candidates in the unusual setting of Laois GAA HQ O’Moore.

In order to help with organisation and with getting the relevant data we are asking for all candidates can register via the Eventbrite ticketing system (the same system that was used for weekend Masses.

Only the candidates need to register and obtain a ticket that will be scanned upon arrival in O’Moore Park on the day. Each candidate can bring with them two parents/guardians and one sponsor, who don’t need to get a ticket. Registration for tickets opened on Monday, August 30 via www.portlaoiseparish.ie

Meanwhile, the Parish has also confirmed dates for Holy Communion.

All ceremonies will be held in SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Portlaoise. They are as follows:

The Holy Family National School (Group A) will receive the Sacrament on Saturday 24 September at 2pm.

The following day Sunday 25 September The Holy Family National School (Group B) at noon and the Holy Family National School (Group C) at 2pm.

On Saturday 2 October at noon Scoil Bhríde (Group) A, while at 2pm Scoil Bhríde (Group B) will receive their Sacraments.

The ceremony for pupils from Gaelscoil Phortlaoise will be held at 4pm on Friday 8 October.

The following day Saturday 9 October at noon pupils from The Heath and from Ratheniska National Schools will receive their First Holy Communion, while at 2pm the same day pupils from all other schools will receive theirs.

The parish thanks everyone for their cooperation after the delays caused by Covid-19.