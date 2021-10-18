Search

18/10/2021

'What a great positive news story for Portlaoise'

Portlaoise Tidy Towns welcomes IBAL table topping result

'What a great positive news story for Portlaoise'

Year round volunteers out and about in Portlaoise

Conor Ganly

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Portlaoise Tidy Towns is delighted with the news that the town is top of Ireland's clean town league.

Gerry Browne, chairman of the local committee, welcomed the finding that that Laois County Town is top of the Irish Business Against Litter League (IBAL) latest report.

"What a great positive news story this morning,  Portlaoise Tidy Towns are delighted to be named the cleanest town in Ireland in the latest IBAL report.

"Congratulations to all our brilliant volunteers who give their time selflessly to keep Portlaoise pristine in winter and summer. We are very proud of our town and we have noticed many visitors remarking how beautiful and clean it is," he said.

Mr Browne paid tribute to Laois County Council in particular the chief executive who has been a driving force in the Town Team. 

"This is as a result of collaboration between Tidy Towns and Laois County Council led by CEO John Mullholland, who continue to fully support our efforts," he said.

Mr Brown thanked to Wes Wilkinson, Roy Glynn, Maeve Flynn and everyone in the Portlaoise Municipal District for all their help.

"This result just doesn’t happen of its own accord, it has taken many years of dedicated and tireless work by our brilliant volunteers and county council workers. Our town has never looked as well, with planting and many biodiversity projects being completed throughout the year," he said.

The Tidy Towns chairman urged more people to get involved in looking after the town.

"We would welcome with open arms more volunteers for areas of Portlaoise, a little done by a lot of people will make a huge difference," said Mr Browne who concluded with the Portlaoise Tidy Town's motto: “Love where you Live”. 

Portlaoise is the cleaniest town in Ireland says new survey

