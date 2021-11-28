Work on Portlaoise path project after former councillor speaks out

Construction workers were busy with angle grinders and other tools working on a major path project in Portlaoise this weekend.
Paving was being laid at the base of the Portlaoise Fort tower at Towerhilll.
New paving is planned as is a change to the street parking on the street.
The work on Saturday, November 27 was preceded by an appeal for action by a former town councillor.
Jack Nolan asked the previous day : "How long are the works on Tower Hill/Railway St going to take?"
He continued: "Work progressing at a snail's pace on Tower Hill but footpaths were dug up a month ago on Railway St and not a thing done since.
"Could this work have been done in sections?
"No parking coming into the busiest weeks of the year. No consultations or updates with traders," said the local businessman on Facebook.
