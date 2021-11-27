WATCH Portlaoise supermarket gutted to be shell of its former self

The landmark former Centrepoint Shopping Centre in Portlaoise is in the advanced stages of being demolished ahead of potential future redevelopment.

Shut more than a decade ago the famous shopping destination had fallen into a dangerous derelict state.

A fire on the site in March 2021 led Laois County Council to step in odering its owners to secure the property which had also become a den for anti-social activity.

A two week deadline was set for work to be done. The site was subsequently cordoned off. This has since been followed by a big demolition project on the Mountrath Road site.

Sheds to the rear of the main building are gone while the shopping part has been gutted.

The shopping centre was built by the Shaw family. They retained ownership until recent years.

Laois County Council identified Pimcar Ltd, Unit 1 Keltic Business Park, Clieveragh, Listowel, Co. Kerry , as the owners of the property at a meeting with Portlaoise councillors in April 2021.

The Centrepoint property is indentified ae an 'opportunity site' for development in the Portlaoise town plan drawn up by County Hall.