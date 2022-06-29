Doctor wants to turn Portlaoise restaurant into consulting rooms

A doctor has applied to convert an Indian restaurant opposite Portlaoise hospital into medical consultation rooms.
Dr A Ahmad has applied to Laois County Council to change the use of a first floor restaurant to four consultants suites, outpatient day surgery room and ancillary works.
The restaurant is located above the Boston Health Centre and Boston Pharmacy on the Dublin Road.
The application is being made just five years after the same Portlaoise based doctor was given the goahead to open build the restaurant which later sold Indian cuisine and a cafe.
At the time Dr Ahmad sought permission for a medical surgery and consultation room as part of a bigger redevelopment of former residential buildings opposite the Midland Regional Hospital.
The application does not state the reasons change of use so soon after it opened as a restaurant.
Dr Ahmad previously offered to buy and run Portlaoise hospital to prevent the HSE from downgrading it.
