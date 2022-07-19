Online fund to benefit two of the largest retailers in Laois

Two of the largest retailers in Laois are set to benefit from funds of between €10,000 and €64,000 from the Online Retail Scheme.

The new funding has been announced for Laois retail businesses to expand their online offering and presence to customers at home and abroad, Laois TD Charlie Flanagan has said.

Deputy Flanagan was speaking after Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English announced that more than 200 retailers across Ireland have been approved for funding under the Online Retail Scheme (ORS) administered by Enterprise Ireland.

“Laois businesses have been successful in this round of the Online Retail Scheme. They will receive grants ranging from €10,000 to a maximum of €64,000. Recipients in Laois are Ken Black toys Ltd and Shaws Department Store, Laois,” remarked Deputy Flanagan.

He said: “Many Irish companies have successfully made the digital transition in recent years and developed their online capability to sell their goods and services online.”

“This latest development will see retailers across all counties approved for funding of €9.29 million. The Scheme is for retailers who already have an online presence and who have a physical shop and is targeted at enhancing their online capability.”

“Our shopping habits have also changed in recent years and it was great to know when we went online to shop, there are local options instead of just large international retailers, particularly when the pandemic occurred,” Deputy Flanagan remarked.

“Recipients from this latest funding are based across all counties in Ireland and are from a number of sectors, including hardware, pharmacy, clothing, and furniture. 72% of successful applicant companies are based outside of Dublin.

Deputy Flanagan said: “Nationally, since 2018 more than 700 projects from retailers based in Ireland have been approved for €28.3m in funding through the Government’s Online Retail Scheme.

“We have seen how businesses benefited from this scheme throughout the pandemic, this funding will continue that revitalisation,” he stated.

Deputy Flanagan added, “Retailers are at the heart of our communities across the county, so the Government are supporting local businesses as they take this next step to increasing their sales capability by further developing their online offering.

“Such diversification is an important part of future-proofing business in Laois as it allows retailers to explore new opportunities and reach new customers, with the chance to compete for online sales that are currently going to businesses based outside the county and even the country,” he concluded.