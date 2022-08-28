IN PICTURES: Portlaoise GAA takes tremendous steps for mental health in Laois

Portlaoise GAA Club members and supporter picked up the baton to help a local group that is providing mental health help in Laois.
In association with the mental health organisation SOSAD Laois, the club hosted a 24-hour fundraiser called "Walk For The Town" when the baton was passed from different leaders and supporters, at home and abroad, from 4pm on Friday, August 26 to 4pm on Saturday, August 27. The event was followed by Club “Feoil agus Ceol” BBQ & Music in Rathleague. Tap next or the arrow to see more pictures taken by the participants during the great effort.
