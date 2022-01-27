Manchester United starlet looks set for loan spell in Scotland

Manchester United teenager Amad Diallo is close to joining Rangers on loan.
The highly-rated 19-year-old joined from Serie A side Atalanta last January, signing for a fee of €21million (£18.7million) that could reach €41m (£36.5m) with add-ons.
Diallo made eight appearances last season and was set to join Dutch club Feyenoord on a season-long loan in August, only for a thigh injury to scupper that move.
The Ivorian has only played one first-team match for United since returning to fitness and is now set to join reigning Scottish champions Rangers on loan.
Sources understand Diallo is currently in Scotland as the temporary switch edges closer.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.