45-acres for sale near Edenderry

Matt Dunne, the Portarlington based Auctioneer has been instructed to sell 45-acres of good quality land in Ballybrack, nine miles from Edenderry, and two miles from Derrinturn.

The farm is in a quiet country location, about one mile from Killina National School, and adjacent to the BNM Lullymore premises. The land is all in grass and has good secondary road frontage. Mains water and electricity are located close by.

It is ideal for one or two houses subject to obtaining planning permission. The land is being offered for sale in two lots.

Lot 1: 15-acres top quality arable land with a guide price of €150,000 or €10,000 per acre.

Lot 2: 30.88-acres good arable all in grass, with c. 3 acres of commercial bog. The entire is well fenced, sheltered, and the presence of the River Abbeylough ensures an unending water supply. Guide price €250,000 or €8,500 per acre.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with Matt Dunne and Associates, tel: 057 8623349.

The auction, (unless the lots are previously sold), will take place on Thursday, October 11 at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge.

