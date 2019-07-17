Compact bungalow with grazing land for public auction in Laois

Anyone interested in purchasing a lovely compact bungalow on 17-acres of good grazing land, this is the ideal opportunity!

Matt Dunne Auctioneer is selling this property by public auction on Wednesday, July 24 in the Heritage Hotel Killenard at 3pm.

This lovely three bed bungalow plus garage is situated on one acre and it's adjoining 17-acres. The property can either be purchased in one or two lots.

Lot 1 consists of a bungalow on one acre and the guide price is €175,000.

Lot 2 has 17-acres of grazing land. It is guiding at €5,000 per acre. The advised minimum value is €80,000.

Matt Dunne describes this as a rare opportunity to be able to purchase land close to Portarlington, at a very reasonable figure.