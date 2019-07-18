RTÉ is looking for Laois people to take part in new documentary

The makers of a new RTÉ TV documentary want members of the public to share their experiences of what home means to them in the current housing crisis.

The producers say that from houses large or small, handed down through the generations, to students leaving their family home for the first time to live in student digs, and emigrants hoping return to Ireland where rents are at record levels, every one has our own experience and idea of “home.”

"Perhaps you are a young single person or couple who has moved back in with your parents to save up for a deposit? Or maybe you are retired and looking to downsize to help your own children get a foot on the housing ladder. Do you or someone you know live on a barge or other less conventional place you call home? Perhaps you know of a family member or friend who is at real risk of homelessness.

“The idea of home and housing is part of the Irish national psyche. From our obsession with house prices during the Celtic Tiger to the hugely difficult conditions of the current housing crisis, every one of us has a different story to tell of life at home in 2019. The beauty of this documentary idea is that there is no one fixed idea of what home can mean," a spokesperson for the producers behind the documentary said.

"We would love to hear from anyone who is interested in sharing their story with us on RTÉ TV."

Email: homedoc@rte.ie and please include your contact phone number.