Laois apartment sells at online auction for close to double the reserve price

A two-bedroom apartment in a Laois town has sold for a staggering €40,000 over the asking price at a recent online auction

It was the only Laois property up for sale Bidx1’s latest online auction and attracted 36 bids from 10 individual bidders starting out at the reserve of €50,000.

The ground-floor apartment is situated within the College View development in Mountmellick was listed on online auction site Bidx1 with an advised minimum tag of €50,000 ahead of the April 28 auction but eventually went for €90,000.