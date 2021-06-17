PROPERTY WATCH: Stunning Laois home with breathtaking views of iconic landmark up for sale

Set on a mature half-acre site with unrivalled views of the rolling hills of Dysart to the rear and the Rock of Dunamase to the front, this truly special property in the Laois countryside is sure to be snatched up fast.

This stunning four-bedroom detached bungalow offers an impressive kitchen/dining room, a snug sitting room and a beautiful large reception room which all combine to create a magnificent family space.

Click the Next > arrow above the photo or 'Next Story' below to browse through the gallery of pictures

The kitchen/dining room enjoys picture-perfect views over the surrounding countryside and enjoys a huge reception room that really impresses with a huge patio door to the gorgeous garden, three large Velux windows, a picture window, cathedral ceiling and a solid fuel stove to create a room that leaves a lasting impression.

The site stretches to over half an acre and enjoys south facing lawns, a tarmacadam driveway and panoramic views with a southerly aspect. The Rock Of Dunamaise is just 5 minutes from Portlaoise town centre with schools, shops, motorway and all amenities within minutes of the property.

Caim Lodge is listed with a price tag of €399,000 on Daft.ie. For more information and to view the full ad, click here.